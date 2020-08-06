HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 3 2200U 4GB 1TB 15.6-inch Radeon Vega 3 Graphics Windows 10 Laptop (Renewed)



Designed for long-lasting performance, this stylishly designed HP 15″ laptop has a long-lasting battery that keeps you connected, entertained, and productive all day. Speed through tasks, or sit back and socialize – with the latest Dual-Core AMD Ryzen

3 processor and a rich HD display. A laptop with the power to surf, stream,and do so much more with the latest Dual-Core AMD Ryzen 3 processor and advanced AMD Radeon Vega 3 integrated graphics. Plus extensive quality testing ensures that

you can keep going…and going. A sleek and stylish design makes this eye-catching laptop easy to take anywhere. With its beautiful brushed keyboard and color-matched hinge, the smartly designed HP 15″ laptop looks as good as it performs. AMD Radeon Vega graphics: Thrill your visual senses with the latest AMD graphics compute engines for fast, powerful, and fluid graphics. Combine with the latest multimedia for incredible performance. Microprocessor: AMD Ryzen 3 2200U (2.5

GHz base frequency, up to 3.4 GHz burst frequency, 1 MB cache, 2 cores) Memory: 4 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB) Video graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics Hard drive: 1 TB 5400 rpm SATA Display: 15.6″ diagonal HD SVA BrightView micro-edge

WLED-backlit (1366 x 768) Keyboard: Full-size island-style keyboard with numeric keypad Pointing device: Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support Wireless connectivity: 802.11b/g/n (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 combo Network interface:

Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN Expansion slots: 1 multi-format SD media card reader External ports: 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data transfer only); 1 USB 2.0; 1 HDMI 1.4b; 1 RJ-45; 1 headphone/microphone combo Minimum dimensions (W x D x H): 37.6

x 24.6 x 2.25 cm Weight: 1.77 kg Battery type: 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion Audio features: Dual speakers

802.11 a/c (1×1) WLAN & Bluetooth 4.2: Stay connected to Wi-Fi and to Bluetooth accessories with wireless technology.

4GB DDR4 RAM : Designed to run more efficiently and more reliably at faster speeds, DDR4 is the future of RAM. With its higher bandwidth, everything from multi-tasking to playing games gets a performance boost.

15.6-inch High-definition display: See your digital world in a whole new way. Enjoy movies and photos with the great image quality and high-definition detail of 1 million pixels.

External ports: 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data transfer only); 1 USB 2.0; 1 HDMI 1.4b; 1 RJ-45; 1 headphone/microphone combo