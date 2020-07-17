HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 All-in-One Wireless Printer, with Smart Home Office Productivity, HP Instant Ink or Amazon Dash replenishment ready (1KR42A)



Price: $229.89

(as of Jul 17,2020 08:00:05 UTC – Details)



Upgrade your productivity?the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 All-in-One is a revolutionary inkjet printer that works to meet your needs. Features like Smart Tasks and the scanbed’s easy slide off glass help increase productivity and save time. Reduce interruptions and maintain privacy and control, thanks to the 9015’s self-healing Wi-Fi and best-in-class security. No matter how you choose to connect to your wireless printer, you can be confident in quality prints.MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS FOR WINDOWS/MACINTOSH- WINDOWS 10,8, 7: 1 GHz 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor, 2 GB available hard disk space, CD-ROM/DVD drive or Internet connection, USB port, Internet Explorer and OS X V10.11 EL CAPITAN; MACOS SIERRA V10.12 (PREVIOUSLY OS X); MACOS HIGH SIERRA V10.13; 1.5 GB available space; Internet access; USB

Upgrade your office – Replacing the OfficeJet Pro 8710, this small office printer offers faster printing at 22 pages per minute, automatic 2-sided copy and scan, a 35-page automatic document feeder, and is 37% smaller

Organize documents 50% faster – Eliminate steps in repetitive tasks and sync to QuickBooks, Google Drive, and more using Smart Tasks—the easiest way to digitize and organize receipts and business documents on your phone or printer

Ink delivered to your home: get your first 2 months free when you enroll in HP Instant Ink (optional) during printer set up; plans starting at $2.99 per month after the trial period, shipping and recycling included

Print remotely using HP Smart app: Access your printer and scanner, monitor ink levels, and print, copy, and scan on the go with our highly-rated HP Smart app

Self-healing Wi-fi: Ensures you stay connected by detecting issues and automatically undergoing up to 3 stages of reconnection to keep your Wi-Fi stable and reliable

Built-in security essentials: Protect sensitive data with built-in security essentials like basic encryption, password protection, Wi-Fi security, and document protection

Create editable, searchable documents – Use Smart Tasks in the HP Smart app to scan documents to cloud software like iCloud or Box that you can later search and edit before printing