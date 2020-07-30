HP OfficeJet Pro 8720 All-in-One Wireless Printer with Mobile Printing, HP Instant Ink & Amazon Dash Replenishment ready – White (M9L75A) (Renewed)



Price: $539.95

(as of Jul 30,2020 14:24:23 UTC – Details)





Main functions of this color all-in-one wireless printer (black): copy, scan, fax, wireless printing, AirPrint, 2-sided duplex printing and scanning, color touchscreen, auto document feeder, Instant Ink ready so you’ll never run out of ink, and more

Mobile printing: print from anywhere using your smartphone or tablet with the free HP ePrint app, easily print from your iPhone with AirPrint, print without a network using Wi-Fi Direct printing, touch to print with NFC capability

Up to 50% less cost per page than lasers with impressively fast print speeds, up to 24 pages per minute black

Space-saving HP Print Forward Design delivers laser-like paper handling and superfast print speeds. Breeze through multipage documents with two-sided scanning. Easily manage print jobs directly at the printer with the 4.3-inch touchscreen