HP OfficeJet Pro 8610 Wireless All-in-One Photo Printer with Mobile Printing, HP Instant Ink & Amazon Dash Replenishment ready (A7F64A) – Discontinued by Manufacturer (Renewed)

HP Officejet Pro 8600 8610 Inkjet Multifunction Printer – Color – Plain Paper Print – Desktop

This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Amazon.com

Main functions of this HP color inkjet photo printer: copy, scan, fax, wireless printing, AirPrint, two-sided duplex printing, color touchscreen, Instant Ink ready so you’ll never run out of ink, and more

Mobile printing: print from anywhere using your smartphone or tablet with the free HP ePrint app, easily print from your iPhone or iPad with AirPrint, print even without a network using Wireless Direct printing

Print professional color for up to 50% lower cost per page than lasers with an all-in-one engineered for business printing

With simple setup and fastest-in-class speeds, these all-in-ones are perfect for a small office or home office