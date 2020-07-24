HP OfficeJet Pro 8025 All-in-One Wireless Printer, with Smart Tasks for Home Office Productivity & Never Run Out of Ink with HP Instant Ink (1KR57A) (Renewed)



Price: $169.95 - $139.00

(as of Jul 24,2020 22:26:31 UTC – Details)





UPGRADE YOUR OFFICE – Replacing the HP Office Jet Pro 6968, this home office printer offers faster printing at 20 pages per minute, includes fast color copy, scan, and fax for increased productivity, and is 14% smaller

ORGANIZE DOCUMENTS 50% FASTER – Eliminate steps in repetitive tasks and sync to QuickBooks, Google Drive, and more using Smart Tasks—the easiest way to digitize and organize receipts and business documents on your phone

PRINT REMOTELY USING HP SMART APP – Access your printer and scanner, monitor ink levels, and print, copy, and scan on the go with our highly-rated HP Smart app

SELF-HEALING WI-FI – Ensures you stay connected by detecting issues and automatically undergoing up to 3 stages of reconnection to keep your Wi-Fi stable and reliable

BUILT-IN SECURITY ESSENTIALS – Protect sensitive data with built-in security essentials like basic encryption, password protection, Wi-Fi security, and document protection

CHOOSE AN INK REPLEMISHMENT SERVICE – Save up to 50% with HP Instant Ink or Save 10% on all reorders with Dash replenishment. Upon activation your printer measures ink levels and places smart reorders when you are running low. No subscription fees. Cancel anytime.

SUSTAINABLE DESIGN – This inkjet printer is made from recycled plastics and other electronics—up to 15% by weight of plastic