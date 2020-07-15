HP OfficeJet Pro 8025 All-in-One Wireless Printer, Smart Home Office Productivity, Instant Ink & Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready (1KR57A)



Set the new standard in business productivity. The HP office jet Pro 8025 all-in-one is a revolutionary home office printer that works to meet your needs. Features like smart tasks and the color touchscreen help increase productivity and save time. Reduce interruptions and maintain privacy and control, thanks to the 8025’s self-healing Wi-Fi and best-in-class security no matter how you choose to connect to your wireless printer, you can be confident in quality prints.

Upgrade your office– Replacing the HP OfficeJet Pro 6968, this home office printer offers faster printing at 20 pages per minute, includes fast color copy, scan, and fax for increased productivity, and is 14% smaller

Organize documents 50% faster – Eliminate steps in repetitive tasks and sync to QuickBooks, Google Drive, and more using Smart Tasks—the easiest way to digitize and organize receipts and business documents on your phone

Ink delivered to your home: get your first 2 months free when you enroll in HP Instant Ink (optional) during printer set up; plans starting at $2.99 per month after the trial period, shipping and recycling included

Print remotely using HP Smart app: Access your printer and scanner, monitor ink levels, and print, copy, and scan on the go with our highly-rated HP Smart app

Self-healing WI-FI: Ensures you stay connected by detecting issues and automatically undergoing up to 3 stages of reconnection to keep your Wi-Fi stable and reliable

Built-in security essentials: Protect sensitive data with built-in security essentials like basic encryption, password protection, Wi-Fi security, and document protection

Sustainable design– This inkjet printer is made from recycled plastics and other electronics—up to 15% by weight of plastic

One-year limited hardware warranty – Get help with 24-hour, 7 days a week FREE HP Web support. Easily set up your all-in-one wireless printer by downloading the HP Smart app on your mobile device