HP OfficeJet Pro 6230 Wireless Printer, Works with Alexa (E3E03A)



Price: $129.89

(as of Jul 24,2020 02:23:24 UTC – Details)





Our most POWERFUL PRINTING APP EVER – The HP Smart app allows you to set up your HP color printer, scan documents with your smartphone camera and print from your smartphone

Print from your desk or on the go – whether you Print from your computer or connect your smartphone to this HP inkjet printer with built-in wireless Direct, you can be confident in quality prints

Affordable, professional color -manage your budget with professional-quality color at up to 50% less cost per page than lasers

Choose an INK REPLENISHMENT SERVICE: save up to 50% with HP instant ink or save 10% on all reorders with Amazon Dash Replenishment upon activation; Your printer measures ink levels and places smart reorders when you are running low

Perfect for home offices – get up to 18 pages per minute Black, and up to 10 ppm color. Recommended monthly volume of 200–800 pages.

Wide range of paper size SUPPORT – A4, A5, A6, b5(jis), 6×8 in, Executive, index card (3.5×5 in, 5×8 in), 3×5 in, 4×6 in, 5×7 in, 13×18 cm, 8×10 in, 10×15 cm, L, 8.5×13 in, Legal, letter, statement, envelope (#10, A2, C5, C6, DL; Monarch)

One-year limited hardware warranty – 24-hour, 7 days a week Web support