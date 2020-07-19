HP OfficeJet 5255 All-in-One Printer with Mobile Printing, Instant Ink Ready (Renewed)



Get more done in your day: Print, scan, copy and fax at fast speeds, and keep tasks moving with the HP OfficeJet all-in-one printer. Expect vivid color, crisp, sharp text and borderless photos every time you print, plus breeze through Print jobs using the 35-page auto document feeder and automatic two-sided printing. Easily set up your mobile printer, scan documents with your smartphone camera and print from social media or a number of cloud services with the HP Smart app. Product details Brand new All in one wireless printer upgrade for 2018 – Replaces the HP OfficeJet 4650. Now with Bluetooth smart, improved Wi-Fi connectivity, faster Print speeds & more accomplish everything in your home office – This all in one wireless printer adapts to everything your work day Requires: Print, scan, copy and fax efficiently with a 35-page auto-document feeder, automatic two-sided printing and a 2.2″ Touchscreen The power of your printer in the palm of your hand – The HP Smart app allows you to easily set up your wireless printer, scan documents with your camera, and print from social media or the cloud, such as iCloud, Google Drive, and Dropbox your device, your choice – Print PDF, email attachments, flyers or business presentations from your mobile devices, Laptop and desktop computer, or directly from the USB port. Send/receive faxes with rear phone port a new level of wireless connectivity YOU can count on – get a stable, reliable wireless connection with dual band Wi-Fi, and go…

paper size: 2.3