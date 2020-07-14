

HP OfficeJet 3830 Printer and XL Ink Bundle



Manage printing tasks and scan on the go with the free HP All-in-One Printer Remote mobile app.

Mobile device requires wireless access point and an Internet connection. Compatible with iPhone 4 and later, iPad 4th generation, iPad mini, iPad Air, iPod 5G using iOS 7or later, and mobile devices using Android 4.0.3 or later. Features controlled may vary by mobile device operating system. Scan/copy control requires mobile device and printer be on the same wireless network or through wireless direct connection to printer. For mobile scanning, device camera requires 5 megapixels or greater with autofocus capability.

Everything you need—right away

Take charge of your tasks and finish in less time with the easy-to-use 2.2-inch (5.5 cm) display.Quickly fax, scan, and copy multipage documents with the 35-page automatic document feeder.No need to wait—start printing right away with easy setup. Automatically connect to your wireless network.

HP Auto Wireless Connect may not be available for all system configurations.

Designed to fit your life

Save your space with a compact all-in-one designed to fit on your desk, on a shelf, or anywhere you need it.Print in any room you choose—without causing disruptions. Optional quiet mode helps keep noise to a minimum.

Print high-quality documents with Original HP ink cartridges—designed with the printer for excellent performance. High-yield cartridges print more pages than standard cartridges.

Want more pages, great reliability, and amazing value? You want original HP inks.

¹Based on a SpencerLab 2018 study commissioned by HP for the on-average performance of 12 brands of remanufactured cartridges, refilled cartridges from leading refill service providers, and refill kits compared to Original HP ink cartridges (61XL, 62XL, 63XL, 564XL, 950XL, 951XL, 970XL & 971XL) sold in North America.

Easily complete your projects. More accurate alerts can help ensure you don’t run out of ink at the wrong time.Performance you can count on—produce high-quality prints throughout the life of your cartridge.Get the HP quality you trust with fraud protection that helps ensure your prints are consistently outstanding.

Choose Original HP ink cartridges specially designed to work with your printer and plain papers for clear, neat documents and impressive reports.Make a great impression with Original HP ink cartridges—designed to deliver crisp, sharp text.High-speed performance—Original HP inks are designed to help you print fast without sacrificing quality.Rely on Original HP inks for durable black-and-white prints that resist fading, dry fast, and last

Main functions of this HP color inkjet compact printer: copy, scan, fax, wireless printing, AirPrint, touchscreen, Instant Ink ready so you’ll never run of ink, and more

Mobile printing: print from anywhere using your smartphone or tablet with the free HP ePrint app, easily print from your iPhone or iPad with AirPrint, print even without a network using Wireless Direct printing

Optional quiet mode helps keep noise to a minimum

Original HP Cartridge Yield (approx): ~480 pages

Print high-quality documents with Original HP ink cartridges—more accurate alerts can help ensure you don’t run out of ink at the wrong time

Get up to twice as many pages vs. with refills. Based on a Buyers Laboratory Inc. 2014 study commissioned by HP for the on-average performance of cartridges refilled and remanufactured compared to Original HP ink cartridges