HP OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One Wireless Printer, HP Instant Ink, Works with Alexa (K7V40A)

Main functions of this HP color inkjet photo printer: copy, scan, fax, wireless printing, AirPrint, touchscreen, Instant Ink ready so you’ll never run out of ink, and more

The power of your printer in the palm of your hand: The HP Smart app allows you to easily set up your printer, scan from your smartphone, order toner, and print from the cloud—such as iCloud, Dropbox and Google Drive

Ink delivered to your home: get your first 2 months free when you enroll in HP Instant Ink (optional) during printer set up; plans starting at $2.99 per month after the trial period, shipping and recycling included

Print laser-quality documents and lab-quality photos from your smartphone or tablet

Optional quiet mode helps keep noise to a minimum

Designed to fit your life: Save your space with a compact all-in-one designed to fit on your desk, on a shelf, or anywhere you need it

Paper sizes supported: Letter; legal; 4 x 6 in; 5 x 7 in; 8 x 10 in; No 10 envelopes

One-year limited hardware warranty; 24-hour, 7 days a week Web support