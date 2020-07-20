HP LaserJet Pro Multifunction M428fdw Wireless Laser Printer (W1A30A), White, One Size



It’s built to keep your business moving forward?the HP LaserJet Pro Multifunction Printer M428fdw keeps up with how you actually work, collaborate, and get things done. With fast print, scan, copy, and fax capabilities, best-in class security, and automated workflows, this multifunction monochrome laser printer is designed to let you focus your time on growing your business and staying ahead of the competition. Maximize productivity with an intuitive touchscreen control panel and automatic 2-sided printing, and stay connected with easy mobile printing options. This wireless laser printer is also designed with the environment in mind; save up to 22% over prior products with HP Eco Smart black toner, and help save paper right out of the box with the default paper savings mode.Operating temperature range : 15 to 32.5°C

Built to keep your business moving forward – Print, scan, copy and fax consistently high-quality documents with the HP LaserJet Pro Multifunction M428fdw, A wireless printer designed to let you focus on growing your business

Best-in-class security – a suite of embedded security features, like instant threat notifications and optional Pin/pull printing, help protect your laser printer from being an entry point for attacks and help ensure the safety of your sensitive data

Automate complicated workflows – help save time by automating steps in a complicated workflow, and apply your saved settings at a touch of a button via the customizable control panel

Print with or without a network – use Built-in Wi-Fi Direct to connect your smartphone directly to your wireless laser printer for easy mobile printing, even without a local network connection

Speed through tasks – stay productive with single-pass, 2-sided scanning, 50-sheet auto document feeder, 250-sheet input tray, and Print speeds of up to 40 pages a minute from this multifunction Laser printer

Enhanced energy efficiency – designed with the environment in mind, HP LaserJet Pro MFP M428fdw saves up to 22% energy over prior products, with technologies that help reduce paper waste

Toner Cartridges you can trust – avoid reprints, wasted Supplies, and service calls by using original HP 58a/58x toner cartridges designed for your Multifunction Laser printer

One year limited hardware warranty: get help with 24 hour, 7 days a week FREE HP web support. See Specification sheet for terms and conditions