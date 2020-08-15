HP LaserJet Pro M426fdw All-in-One Wireless Laser Printer with Double-Sided Printing, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready (F6W15A)



Fast print, scan, copy, and fax performance plus robust, comprehensive security built for how you work. This MFP finishes key tasks faster and guards against threats. Original HP Toner cartridges with JetIntelligence give you more pages. Scan digital files directly to email, USB, network folders, and the cloud with preloaded business apps. Breeze through multipage documents with two-sided printing that?s faster than the competition. Grab pages and go?without waiting around ? this MFP wakes up and prints faster than the competition. Requires a compatible near-field communications (NFC)-printing-enabled mobile device. The mobile device must have NFC capability and run Android OS version 4.0 and later. Apple iOS devices supporting NFC currently do not support NFC printing.

FAST PRINT SPEED: print up to 40 pages per minute with this wireless laser printer. First page out in as fast as 5.4 seconds.

SOLID SECURITY: Protect sensitive information and improve compliance with data, device and document security solutions for your print fleet.

HP JETINTELLIGENCE VALUE: Choose Original HP Toner cartridges with JetIntelligence – engineered to help your HP LaserJet printer print faster and more prints.

IDEAL FOR SMALL BUSINESSES: 350-sheet paper input capacity, up to 4,000-page monthly volume, and up to 10 users for your workgroup.

Paper sizes supported: Letter; Legal; Executive; Oficio (8.5×13 in); A4; A5; A6; B5 (JIS); Envelope (#10, Monarch, B5, C5, DL); A5-R; 4×6 in; 5×8 in; B6 (JIS); 10×15 in; statement

NEVER SHOP FOR TONER AGAIN: Save 10% with Amazon Dash Replenishment. Upon activation your printer measures toner level and places smart reorders when you are running low. No subscription fees.

Warranty information: One-year warranty, return to HP Authorized Service Provider