HP LaserJet Pro M404n Laser Printer with Built-in Ethernet & Security Features, Amazon Dash replenishment ready (W1A52A), White



Price: $268.90

(as of Jul 21,2020 14:36:53 UTC – Details)



It’s built to keep your business moving forward—the HP LaserJet Pro M404n laser printer keeps up with how you actually work, collaborate, and get things done. With fast print speeds, best-in-class security, and built-in Ethernet capabilities, This monochrome laser printer is designed to let you focus your time on growing your business and staying ahead of the competition. This black and White laser printer is also designed with the environment in mind; save up to 18% energy over prior products with HP EcoSmart Black Toner, and use only the power you need with HP Auto-On/auto-off Technology.

Ethernet only built to keep your business moving forward Print consistently high-quality documents with the HP LaserJet Pro M404n, A monochrome laser printer designed to let you focus on growing your business

Best in class security a suite of embedded security features, like instant threat notifications and optional Pin/pull printing, help protect your laser printer from being an entry point for attacks and help ensure the safety of your sensitive data

Speed through tasks stay productive with a 250 sheet input tray, fast first page out time, and Print speeds of up to 40 pages a minute from this Black and White laser printer

Share resources on your network easily access, Print, and share resources with built in Ethernet capabilities.Processor speed:1200 MHz

Enhanced energy efficiency designed with the environment in mind, the HP LaserJet Pro M404n saves up to 18 Percent energy over prior products, with technologies that help reduce paper waste

Compact size make the most of your office space with a compact printer that conveniently fits into your shared work area

Toner Cartridges you can trust avoid reprints, wasted Supplies, and service calls by using original HP 58a/58x toner cartridges designed for your monochrome laser printer

One year limited hardware warranty get help with 24-hour, 7 days a week FREE HP web support. See Specification sheet for terms and conditions