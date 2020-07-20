HP LaserJet Pro M404dw Monochrome Wireless Laser Printer with Double-Sided Printing, Black, Works with Alexa (W1A56A)



Price: $348.90

(as of Jul 20,2020 22:32:29 UTC – Details)



It’s built to keep your business moving forward—the HP LaserJet Pro M404dw keeps up with how you actually work, collaborate, and get things done. With fast print speeds, best-in-class security, and built-in Ethernet and wireless capabilities, This monochrome laser printer is designed to let you focus your time on growing your business and staying ahead of the competition. This black and White laser printer is also designed with the environment in mind; save up to 18% energy over prior products with HP Eco Smart black Toner, and help save paper right out of the box with the default paper savings mode.

BUILT TO KEEP YOUR BUSINESS MOVING FORWARD – Print consistently high-quality documents with the HP LaserJet Pro M404dw, a monochrome laser printer designed to let you focus on growing your business

BEST-IN-CLASS SECURITY – A suite of embedded security features, like instant threat notifications and optional PIN/Pull printing, help protect your wireless laser printer from being an entry point for attacks and ensure the safety of your sensitive data

SPEED THROUGH TASKS – Stay productive with automatic 2-sided printing, a 250-sheet input tray, fast first page out time, and print speeds of up to 40 pages a minute from this black and white laser printer

EASY MOBILE PRINTING OPTIONS – Print wirelessly with or without accessing the network, and stay connected with Ethernet, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi Direct capabilities

ENERGY EFFICIENCY – Designed with the environment in mind, the HP LaserJet Pro M404dw saves up to 18% energy over prior products, with technologies that help reduce paper waste

SIMPLE WI-FI SETUP – Get connected and start printing fast with seamless Wi-Fi setup from your smartphone

TONER CARTRIDGES YOU CAN TRUST – Avoid reprints, wasted supplies, and service calls by using Original HP 58A/58X toner cartridges designed for your monochrome laser printer