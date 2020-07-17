HP Laserjet Pro M148dw All-in-One Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer, Mobile & Auto Two-Sided Printing, Works with Alexa (4PA41A)



Easily print, scan, and copy professional-quality prints with this HP LaserJet Pro M148dw, ideal for 1–3 users printing less than 2, 000 pages per month. Keep things moving with this all-in-one laser printer, which can reach print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute, and save paper with automatic two-sided printing. Access this wireless laser printer from virtually anywhere: use built-in Ethernet or wireless capabilities to print in office, Wi-Fi Direct for mobile printing without a network, and the HP Smart app for printing on the go and scanning with your smartphone camera. Print using voice commands by connecting your virtual assistant to your HP printer. You can experience easy, uninterrupted printing right out of the box since this laser printer scanner comes with enough toner to print 1, 000 pages of sharp black text and smooth grayscales. This all-intone laser printer also comes with a long-life imaging drum designed to last up to 23, 000 pages. You can save energy with an Auto-On/Auto-Off feature that helps ensure your duplex printer is only on when you need it. (1) Compared to OEM mobile printing apps for the majority of top-selling inkjet & laser printers & all-in-ones for home & home office. Market share as reported by IDC CYQ2 2018 Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. Claim based on research of printer manufacturer’s mobile print apps and Key point Intelligence – Buyers Lab hands-on testing and study commissioned by HP. See September 2018 report at

UNCOMPROMISING QUALITY – Print, scan, and copy consistently high quality documents with the HP Laserjet Pro M148dw all-in-one wireless laser printer, HP’s best value multi function printer for automatic two sided printing

SPEED THROUGH TASKS – Stay productive with an auto document feeder, 250 sheet input tray and print speeds of up to 30 pages a minute from this all in one wireless laser printer

BEST-IN-CLASS MOBILE PRINT APP(1) – The highly rated HP Smart app allows you to print and scan from smartphone or tablet, print from the cloud, such as iCloud, Google Drive, and Dropbox. The app also supports easy device set up and toner ordering

Never shop for toner again: Save 10% with Dash Replenishment upon activation; your printer measures toner levels and places smart reorders when you are running low; no subscription fees

MAKE PRINTING AS EASY AS TALKING – HP Voice activated printing enables your HP printer to now work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana (2). Operating temperature range: 50 to 90. 5°F. Dimensions Maximum (W X D X H)-15.9 x 24.6 x 17.9 inches

PRINT WITH OR WITHOUT WIRES – Print, access and share resources on a network with this duplex printer’s built in Ethernet and wireless capabilities. Those without a network can connect mobile devices directly to printer using Wi-Fi Direct