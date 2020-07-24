HP LaserJet Pro M130fw All-in-One Wireless Laser Printer, Works with Alexa (G3Q60A). Replaces HP M127fw Laser Printer



Keep things simple with a compact HP LaserJet Pro powered by Jet Intelligence Toner cartridges. Print professional documents from a range of mobile devices, plus scan, copy, fax, and help save energy with a wireless MFP designed for efficiency. (1) Compared to OEM mobile printing apps for the majority of top-selling inkjet & laser printers & all-in-ones for home & home office, priced less than or equal to $429.99 USD. Market share as reported by IDC CYQ2 2018 Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. Claim based on research of printer manufacturer’s mobile print apps and Key point Intelligence – Buyers Lab hands-on testing and study commissioned by HP. Operating temperature range – 59 to 90.5ºF. Compatible operating systems-Windows10, 8.1, 8, 7: 32-bit or 64-bit, 2 GB available hard disk space, CD-ROM/DVD drive or Internet connection, USB port, Internet Explorer; Windows Vista: (32-bit only), 2 GB available hard disk space, CD-ROM/DVD drive or Internet connection, USB port, Internet Explorer 8; Windows XP SP3 or higher (32-bit only): any Intel Pentium II, Celeron or 233 MHz compatible processor, 850 MB available hard disk space, CD-ROM/DVD drive or Internet connection, USB port, Internet Explorer 8; Apple OS X EI Capitan (v10.11) OS X Yosemite (v10.10) OS X Mavericks (v10.9), 1 GB HD; Internet required; USB; Linux. Memory card compatibility-No

This HP M130fw laser printer replaces the HP M127fw printer, additionally the newer HP M130fw has 10% faster print speed plus improved mobile printing experience

Prints up to 23 pages/minute, input tray paper capacity up to 150 sheets, duty cycle up to 1,500 pages/month

Mobile printing: print from anywhere using your smartphone or tablet with the free HP ePrint app, easily print from your iPhone or iPad with AirPrint, print even without a network using Wireless Direct printing.Resolution (black):Up to 600 x 600 dpi, HP FastRes 1200 (1200 dpi quality)

Keep things simple with a compact HP LaserJet Pro. Print professional documents from a range of mobile devices, plus scan, copy, fax, and help save energy with a wireless MFP designed for efficiency

Original HP Toner cartridges with Jet Intelligence engineered to help your printer print faster and more pages

Ideal for home and small to medium businesses with work groups of 1-5 users. One year limited hardware warranty; 24 hour, 7 days a week Web support