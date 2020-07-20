HP LaserJet Pro M102w Wireless Laser Printer, Works with Alexa (G3Q35A). Replaces HP P1102 Laser Printer, White



Price: $118.90

(as of Jul 20,2020 18:34:15 UTC – Details)



Keep things simple with an affordable HP LaserJet Pro Powered by Jet Intelligence Toner cartridges. Produce professional documents from a range of mobile devices, and help save energy with a compact laser printer designed for efficiency. Designed for efficiency: help save energy with an HP laser printer that delivers documents quickly while helping to keep energy costs low. Mobile printing made simple: Mobile printing is easier than ever with HP. Print with minimal steps from a broad range of smartphones, tablets, and notebooks. HP quality—print after print: count on consistent results, and help protect your business with anti-fraud authentication. (1) compared to OEM mobile printing apps for the majority of top-selling inkjet & laser printers & all-in-ones for home & home office, priced less than or equal to $429. 99 USD. Market share as reported by IDC CYQ2 2018 hardcopy peripherals tracker. Claim based on research of printer manufacturer’s mobile print apps and key point Intelligence – Buyers lab hands-on testing and study commissioned by HP. See September 2018 report at

Main functions of the HP M102w wireless laser printer: wireless monochrome printing, LED display, and more

This HP M102w laser printer replaces the HP P1102 printer, additionally the newer HP M102w has 20% faster print speed

Prints up to 23 pages/minute, input tray paper capacity up to 150 sheets, duty cycle up to 1,500 pages/month

Mobile printing: print from anywhere using your smartphone or tablet with the free HP ePrint app, easily print from your iPhone or iPad with AirPrint, print even without a network using Wireless Direct printing

Keep things simple with an affordable HP LaserJet Pro. Produce professional documents from a range of mobile devices, and help save energy with a compact laser printer designed for efficiency

Original HP Toner cartridges with JetIntelligence – engineered to help your printer print faster and more pages

NEVER SHOP FOR TONER AGAIN: Save 10% with Amazon Dash Replenishment. Upon activation your printer measures toner level and places smart reorders when you are running low. No subscription fees.

Ideal for home and small to medium businesses with work groups of 1-5 users. One-year limited hardware warranty; 24-hour, 7 days a week Web support