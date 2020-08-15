HP LaserJet M402N Laser Printer (Certified Refurbished)

Price: $299.95
HP Pavilion Power Desktop 580-131 Windows 10 Home AMD Ryzen 5 1400 3.2GHz Quad Core Processor 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM memory (2×4 GB)(expandable to 16 GB (2 x 8 GB)) 1 TB 7200RPM SATA hard drive Finish: HP finish in shadow black DVD-Writer AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics card with 4 GB GDDR5 dedicated memory Wireless LAN 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (1×1) and Bluetooth 4.2 M.2 HP 7-in-1 Media Card Reader HP USB wired keyboard with volume control and wired optical mouse 300W Bronze efficiency power supply *Brand new with 1 year manufacturer’s direct support and warranty