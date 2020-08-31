HP Laptop 15 2020 High Performance Business Laptop I 15.6″ HD Touchscreen Display I AMD Quad-Core Ryzen 5 3500U(>i7-7500U) I 12GB DDR4 256GB PCIe SSD I WiFi USB-C Win 10 + Delca 16GB Micro SD Card



Price: $669.00

(as of Aug 31,2020 18:55:23 UTC – Details)



This listing by Apricot Power PC sells computers with upgraded configurations.If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modification are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing.

PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Designed to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP 15 Laptop combines long lasting battery life with a thin micro-edge bezel design.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS:

PC Type:

Traditional Business Laptop Computer

PC Series:

hp 15 laptop

Display:

15.6 inch diagonal HD ( 1366 x 768 ) Touchscreen 220 nits, 45% NTSC WLED Display

Processor:

AMD Quad-Core Ryzen 5 3500U(>i7-7500U), 2.1GHz, up to 3.7GHz, 4 MB Intel Smart Cache

Memory:

12GB DDR4

Storage:

256GB PCIe SSD

Graphics:

Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics

Communications:

802.11ac 1×1 WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2

Camera:

HD Webcam

Audio:

Dual speakers

Operating system:

Windows 10

Ports & Slots:

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (Data Transfer Only, 5 Gb/s signaling rate), 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A (Data Transfer Only), 1 x HDMI-out, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x AC smart pin, 1 x multi-format SD media card reader, 1 x headphone/microphone combo jack

Battery Life:

3-cell, up to 9.25 hours battery life

Additional Information:

Dimensions: 14.1″ x 9.5″ x 0.7″

Approximate Weight: 3.84 lbs

Accessory:

DELCA 16GB Microso SD included

