HP Laptop 14 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 8GB RAM 256GB SSD 14-dk0736ms

Windows 10 Home in S mode: Experience the most secure Windows ever built with fast boot times, increased responsiveness, and added protection against phishing and malware. AMD Ryzen Mobile Processor: Uplift your performance and multitask seamlessly with accelerated power and efficiency, while enjoying stunning HD visuals. PCIe NVMe SSD storage: Get up to 15x faster performance than a traditional hard drive. HP Fast Charge: Go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes. HD touchscreen: Pinch, zoom, and swipe to intuitively control your PC right from the screen. Brilliant BrightView panel: Get the ideal indoor visual experience with a bright, clear picture. AMD Radeon Vega graphics: Thrill your visual senses with fast, powerful, and fluid graphics. Combine with the latest multimedia for incredible performance. HP TrueVision HD camera: Video chat with vibrant clarity, even in low light. Ethernet port: Plug in and enjoy a smooth, wired Internet experience.

HP Laptop 14 Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 8GB RAM 256GB SSD Processor Manufacturer : AMD

Processor Model : AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Processor Speed (include Turbo boost Speed) : 2.6 GHz base clock, up to 3.5 GHz max boost clock

Memory Amount (GB) : 8GB, Graphics Model (Primary Card) : AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics

Hard Drive Type (HDD/SSD) : SSD HD/ SSD Size : 256GB

Display Type : 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED-backlit touch screen