HP High Performance Pavilion 15-cs3073cl 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop – 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 – GeForce MX250 -16GB RAM – 1TB HDD – Backlit Keyboard- Fog Blue

Product number 7RQ09UA Product name HP Pavilion – 15-cs3073cl Microprocessor Intel Core i7-1065G7 (1.3 GHz base frequency, up to 3.9 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB cache, 4 cores) Memory, standard 16 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB) Hard drive 1 TB 5400 rpm SATA Optical drive Optical drive not included Display 15.6″ diagonal FHD IPS BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit touch screen (1920 x 1080) Wireless connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 200 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 Combo (Supporting Gigabit file transfer speeds) Network interface Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN Expansion slots 1 multi-format SD media card reader External ports 1 HDMI 1.4b; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 RJ-45; 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data transfer only); 1 USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 (Data Transfer Only, 5 Gb/s signaling rate); 1 AC smart pin Minimum dimensions (W x D x H) 36.16 x 24.56 x 1.79 cm Weight 1.92 kg Power supply type 65 W AC power adapter Battery type 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion Battery life mixed usage Up to 8 hours and 30 minutes Video Playback Battery life Up to 8 hours and 30 minutes Webcam HP Wide Vision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphone Audio features B&O, dual speakers Software Operating system Windows 10 Home 64 HP apps HP 3D DriveGuard; HP Audio Switch; HP Games by WildTangent; HP JumpStart; HP Support Assistant; HP Connection Optimizer; HP BIOS Protection Software included McAfee LiveSafe Pre-installed software Netflix

