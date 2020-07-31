HP High Performance 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop (15-EF0023dx) AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 12GB Memory 256GB SSD – Natural Silver



Price: $569.00

(as of Jul 31,2020 00:55:27 UTC – Details)



Windows 10 operating system Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. Learn more › 15.6″ touch screen BrightView glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. WLED backlight. Ryzen 5 Enjoy high application performance and smoother gaming experiences with AMD Ryzen 5 processors, with machine intelligence, multitasking capabilities and efficient architecture with up to 6 cores and 12 processing. 12GB system memory for full-power multitasking Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. Solid State Drive (PCI-e) Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. AMD Radeon Vega 8 Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.84 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer Supports SD memory card formats. Wireless-AC connectivity (1×1, 433 Mbps) Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N (150 Mbps). Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Built-in HP TrueVision HD webcam with dual-array digital microphone Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues ove

AMD Ryzen 5-3500U Quad-Core 2.1 GHz (up to 3.7GHz)

15.6 inch BrightView 1366×768 HD WLED screen

12GB RAM 256GB PCI-e SSD

Windows 10 Home in S Mode (Able to opt out of S Mode anytime)

HDMI-out, No Built-in CD/DVD drive