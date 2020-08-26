HP – Envy x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i7 – 12GB Memory – 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane – Natural Silver



Price: $950.00

(as of Aug 26,2020 03:13:42 UTC – Details)



HP ENVY x360 Convertible 2-in-1 Laptop: Finish pending projects on the go with this 15.6-inch Full HD HP ENVY x360 convertible laptop. The Intel Core i7 processor and 12GB of RAM provide powerful performance, while the 360-degree hinge meets your viewing preferences. Featuring a 512GB SSD, this HP ENVY x360 convertible laptop offers high-performance storage, and the backlit keyboard makes it easy to work in low-light environments.

10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 mobile processor: Powerful quad-core, eight-way processing performance. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it, while increasing energy efficiency when you don’t.

12GB system memory for full-power multitasking: Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once.

512 GB Solid State Drive (PCI-e): Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more.

360° flip-and-fold design: Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes.

Intel Iris Plus Graphics: On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming.