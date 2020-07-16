HP ENVY Pro 6455 Wireless All-in-One Printer | Mobile Print, Scan & Copy | Auto Document Feeder (5SE45A)



Handle it all from home with the HP ENVY Pro 6455 All-in-One Printer. Keep your family productive with print, scan, and copy versatility, automatic two-sided printing, borderless photos, and a hands-free 35-page automatic document feeder. This wireless printer can order ink for you and deliver it to your door with up to 50% savings on ink using the HP Instant Ink delivery service, so you can print high-quality documents and photos when you need them (subscription required). Save time by sending secure mobile faxes from your smartphone, tablet, or PC using the HP Smart app. With the HP Smart app, your family can also set up your printer in a few easy steps, and get high-quality scanning and sharing from everyone’s smartphones. Get reliable connections and reduce interruptions with self-healing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 technology.

Simple multitasking for home: Print, scan, and copy versatility, automatic two-sided printing, borderless photos, a hands-free 35-page automatic document feeder, and mobile fax with a printer made with 20% recycled plastic

Ink delivered to your home: get your first 2 months free when you enroll in HP Instant Ink (optional) during printer set up; plans starting at $2.99 per month after the trial period, shipping and recycling included

Mobile setup with required HP Smart app: Fast and easy printer setup that guides you, step by step; simply download the HP Smart app, connect to Wi-Fi, and share the inkjet printer across all your devices

Better-than-ever connectivity: Ensure your family stays connected with self-healing Wi-Fi; this all-in-one printer’s Bluetooth 5.0 technology also lets the family connect and print from their smartphone or tablet

Print and scan from virtually anywhere: With the HP Smart app, everyone in the family can print, scan, and copy with their smartphone, and share documents to third-party software like Dropbox and Google Drive

Send mobile faxes with the HP Smart app: Sending a fax should be as simple as sending an email; this wireless printer lets you fax on-the-go, right from your smartphone, tablet, or PC for 24 months using the HP Smart app

Hands-free 35-page automatic document feeder: Save time and eliminate hassle—this all-in-one printer’s 35-page automatic document feeder helps you breeze through scan and copy jobs quickly