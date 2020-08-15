HP EliteBook 840 G2 14in Laptop, Core i5-5300U 2.3GHz, 16GB Ram, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro 64bit, Webcam (Renewed)



840 G2. Product Name: EliteBook 840 G2 Notebook. Product Condition: Refurbished. Product Type: Notebook. [Processor & Chipset] Processor Manufacturer: Intel. Processor Type: Core i5. Processor Generation: 5th Gen. Processor Model: i5-5300U. Processor Speed: 2.30 GHz. Processor Core: Dual-core (2 Core). [Memory] Standard Memory: 16 GB. [Storage] Solid State Drive Capacity: 256 GB. [Display & Graphics] Screen Size: 14″. [Software] Operating System Platform: Windows. Operating System: Windows 10. [Physical Characteristics] Color: Black. [Miscellaneous] Package Contents: EliteBook 840 G2 Notebook Standard Battery AC Adapter

TAKE CHARGE AND ACCOMPLISH ANY TASK – Powered by a zippy Intel Core i5-5200U CPU @ 2.30GHz and 16GB RAM, get through your day with ease and speed.

ACCESS FILES IN A FLASH – The combination of 256GB Solid-State Drive and the powerful Windows 10 Pro enable you to power on and open files with speed and ease.

GO ANYWHERE – With WiFi and myriad of ports, there’s no limits on when and where you can get to work. Features 3 USB 3.0; 1 USB 3.0 charging; 1 DisplayPort 1.2; 1 VGA; 1 Combo stereo headphone/mic jack;1 AC power; 1 RJ-45; 1 Side docking connector

SMOOTH VISUALS – Get the most out of your video conferencing and streaming with a great screen. Features a 14″ LED Backlight – HD standard-viewing angle (SVA) eDP anti-glare, Multi-Stream transport (MST)

Windows 10 Professional 64-bit – Ideal for Home, Professionals, Small business, School Education