HP Elitebook 840 G1 14.0 Inch High Performanc Laptop Computer, Intel i5 4300U up to 2.9GHz, 16GB Memory, 256GB SSD, USB 3.0, Bluetooth, Window 10 Professional (Renewed)

Key features: 14″ LED-backlit HD display (1366 x 768) Intel Core I5-4300U 1. 9GHz dual-core 16GB DDR3 SD RAM (1 x 8 GB) 256GB SSD B & O play with dual speakers multi-format digital media Card Reader Windows 10 Professional 802. 11AC (1×1) and Bluetooth specifications: – Processor: Intel Core i5-4300m 2. 6GHz dual-core (up to 3. 3GHz)- memory: 16GB DDR3 SD RAM- hard drive: 256GB SSD- display: 14″ display HD 1366 x 768 screen resolution, non touchscreen- speaker: B & O play with 2 speakers- operating systems: Windows 10 Professional- network & Communications: integrated 10/100 Base-T Ethernet Lan; 802. 11abgn (1×1) and Bluetooth- interface & Ports: 4 x USB 3. 0 1 x Headphone-out/Microphone-in Combo Jack 1 x RJ-45 1 x VGA 1 x DisplayPort 1 x multi-format digital media Card Reader- Dimensions: 0. 8″ (H) x 13. 3″ (W) x 9. 3″ (L)- Weight: 3. 68 lbs
