HP DeskJet Plus 4155 Wireless All-in-One Printer | Mobile Print, Scan & Copy | HP Instant Ink Ready | Auto Document Feeder (3XV13A)

Reliability meets modern multitasking with the HP DeskJet Plus 4155 All-in-One Printer. Designed to save you time, this all-in-one printer helps you quickly tackle print, scan, and copy jobs with the 35-page automatic document feeder. Send secure faxes from virtually anywhere with your smartphone. With HP Instant Ink, this wireless printer automatically orders ink and delivers it straight to your door with up to 50% savings on ink (subscription required). Get better range and faster, more reliable connections using dual-band Wi-Fi with self-reset. Set up your color printer in a few easy steps, then connect and print from any device using the HP Smart app. The HP Smart app also lets you scan and share your documents to Dropbox, Google Drive, email, or the cloud.

Simple multitasking for home: Print, scan, and copy versatility, an intuitive control panel, and mobile fax with a printer made with 20% recycled plastic

Save up to 50% on ink and never run out: Save on ink and always have it on hand; with HP Instant Ink, this all-in-one color printer automatically orders ink when you’re running low and delivers it straight to your door for a lot less (subscription required)

Simple setup with the HP Smart app: Get started fast with easy printer setup that guides you, step by step; simply download the HP Smart app, connect to Wi-Fi, and share the inkjet printer across all your devices

Worry-free wireless: Get better range and more reliable connections using dual-band Wi-Fi with self-reset; this color printer’s Bluetooth technology also lets you connect and print from your smartphone or tablet

Print and scan on-the-go: Print, scan, and copy from virtually anywhere with your smartphone, and share your documents to third-party software like Dropbox and Google Drive using the HP Smart app – HP’s best-in-class mobile print app

Send mobile faxes with the HP Smart app: Sending a fax should be as simple as sending an email; this wireless printer lets you fax on-the-go, right from your smartphone, tablet, or PC for 12 months using the HP Smart app

Hands-free 35-page automatic document feeder: Save time and eliminate hassle—this all-in-one printer’s 35-page automatic document feeder helps you breeze through scan and copy jobs quickly