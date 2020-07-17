HP Color LaserJet Pro Multifunction M479fdw Wireless Laser Printer with One-Year, Next-Business Day, Onsite Warranty, Works with Alexa (W1A80A)



Price: $598.90

(as of Jul 17,2020 04:08:21 UTC – Details)



It’s built to keep your business moving forward—the HP color LaserJet Pro MFP M479fdw keeps up with how you actually work, collaborate, and get things done. With fast print, scan, copy, and fax capabilities, best-in-class security, and automated workflows, This multifunction color laser printer is designed to let you focus your time on growing your business and staying ahead of the competition. Maximize productivity with an intuitive 4. 3″ Color touchscreen control panel, and stay connected with easy mobile printing options. This wireless color laser printer is also designed with the environment in mind; save up to 18% energy over prior products without compromising productivity, and help save paper right out of the box with the default paper savings mode. Compatible operating systems-Windows Client OS (32/64 bit), Win10, Win8.1, Win 8 Basic, Win8 Pro, Win8 Enterprise, Win8 Enterprise N, Win7 Starter Edition SP1, UPD Win7 Ultimate, Mobile OS, iOS, Android, Mac, Apple macOS Sierra v10.12, Apple macOS High Sierra v10.13, Apple macOS Mojave v10.14, Discrete PCL6 Printer Driver

BUILT TO KEEP YOUR BUSINESS MOVING FORWARD Print, scan, copy and fax consistently high quality documents with the HP Color LaserJet Pro Multifunction M479fdw, a wireless printer designed to let you focus on growing your business

BEST-IN-CLASS SECURITY A suite of embedded security features, like instant threat notifications and optional PIN/Pull printing, help protect your color laser printer from being an entry point for attacks and help ensure the safety of your sensitive data

AUTOMATE COMPLICATED WORKFLOWS Help save time by automating all the steps in a complicated workflow, and apply your saved settings at a touch of a button via the customizable touchscreen control panel. Dimensions Maximum (W X D X H)-16.8 x 25.7 x 16.3 inches

PRINT WITH OR WITHOUT A NETWORK Use built in Wi Fi Direct to connect your smartphone directly to your wireless laser printer for easy mobile printing, even without a local network connection

SPEED THROUGH TASKS Stay productive with single pass, 2 sided scanning, 50 sheet auto document feeder, 250 sheet input tray, and print speeds of up to 28 pages per minute from this laser printer