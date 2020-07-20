HP Color LaserJet Pro M454dw Wireless Laser Printer, Double-Sided & Mobile Printing, Security Features, Works with Alexa (W1Y45A)



It’s built to keep your business moving forward—the HP color LaserJet Pro M454dw keeps up with how you actually work, collaborate, and get things done. With fast print speeds, best-in-class security, and wireless network capabilities, This color laser printer is designed to let you focus your time on growing your business and staying ahead of the competition. Maximize productivity with an intuitive touchscreen control panel, and stay connected with easy mobile printing options. This wireless color laser printer is also designed with the environment in mind; save up to 11% over prior products without compromising productivity, and help save paper right out of the box with the default paper savings mode.

Built to keep your business moving forward – Print consistently high-quality documents and vivid graphics with the HP color LaserJet Pro M454dw, A wireless color laser printer designed to let you focus on growing your business

Best-in-class security – a suite of embedded security features, like instant threat notifications and optional Pin/pull printing, help protect your color laser printer from being an entry point for attacks and help ensure the safety of your sensitive data

Walk-up USB printing – Print Microsoft office-formatted files in addition to PDFs right off your USB drive, using a port on the front of the printer, and save paper with automatic 2-sided printing

Print with or without a network – use Built-in Wi-Fi Direct to connect your smartphone directly to your wireless color laser printer for easy mobile printing, even without a local network connection

Manage tasks quickly and easily – Take control of your projects with this laser printer’s intuitive 2. 7″ Color touchscreen, 250-sheet input tray, and Print speeds of up to 28 pages a minute

Enhanced energy efficiency – designed with the environment in mind, HP color LaserJet Pro M454dw saves up to 11% energy over prior products, with technologies that help reduce paper waste

Toner Cartridges you can trust – avoid reprints, wasted Supplies, and service calls by using original HP 414a/414x toner cartridges designed for your laser printer

One-year limited hardware – get help with 24-hour, 7 days a week FREE HP web support. See Specification sheet for terms and conditions