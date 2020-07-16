HP Color LaserJet Pro M255dw Wireless Laser Printer, Remote Mobile Print, Duplex Printing (7KW64A), White, One Size (7KW64A#BGJ)



Create high-quality documents quickly and efficiently with the HP Color LaserJet Pro M255dw Wireless Laser Printer. This color laser printer lets you easily print and scan from your mobile device with HP Smart, HP’s best-in-class mobile print app; plus, automate repetitive tasks and organize documents 50% faster with exclusive office features in the HP Smart app. Breeze through multipage documents with print speeds up to 22 ppm and automatic two-sided printing. And, keep your office connected and protected with this HP LaserJet printer’s dual-band Wi-Fi and built-in security designed to help detect and stop attacks.

Impress with color and increase efficiency: This business printer offers extraordinary wireless printing, fast print speeds––up to 22 ppm, automatic two-sided printing, and an intuitive 2.7″ color touchscreen

Print remotely with the HP Smart app: Set up your LaserJet printer, manage print jobs, receive notifications, and print and scan on the go with HP Smart––HP’s best-in-class mobile print app

Save time with customizable shortcuts: Eliminate steps in repetitive tasks and organize documents 50% faster directly from your mobile device using exclusive office features in the HP Smart app

Strong security: Help protect your HP printer and sensitive business data with built-in security essentials that help detect and stop attacks

Wireless connectivity you can count on: Have confidence in your connection with steady performance from dual band Wi-Fi

JetIntelligence value: Count on Original HP Toner cartridges with JetIntelligence to enable professional-quality pages, peak printing performance every time, and protection against counterfeits with innovative anti-fraud technology

Wide range of paper support: This color LaserJet printer works with letter, legal, executive, Oficio, 4×6 in, 5×8 in, A4, A5, A5-R, A6, B5, B6, 16K, Postcard, Double Postcard, Envelopes (No. 10,B5, C5, DL, Monarch)