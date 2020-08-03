HP Color B5L25A#BGJ LaserJet Enterprise M553dn with HP FutureSmart Firmware



Price: $628.90

(as of Aug 03,2020 08:35:02 UTC – Details)



Speed and color are the perfect pair for your business. That’s why this energy-efficient printer and Original HP Toner cartridges powered by JetIntelligence combine to produce vibrant, professional-quality documents right when employees need them. Print from sleep mode in as fast as 8.5 seconds. Get two-sided prints as quickly as one—up to 40 pages per minute. This printer uses exceptionally low amounts of energy—thanks to smart media-sensing and toner technology. Manage jobs and settings quickly with the 4-line color display and use the 10-key pad for PIN printing. For wireless direct printing, mobile device may require an app or print software. Wireless performance is dependent on physical environment and distance from the printer. Compatible operating systems – Windows OS compatible with In-Box Driver: Windows XP (SP3) all 32-bit editions (XP Home, XP Pro, etc.), Windows Vista all 32-bit editions (Home Basic, Premium, Professional, etc.), Windows 7 all 32-bit and 64-bit editions, Windows 8/8.1 all 32-bit and 64-bit editions (excluding RT OS for Tablets), Windows 10 all 32-bit and 64-bit editions (excluding RT OS for Tablets); Windows OS compatible with Universal Print Driver (From HP.com): Windows XP SP3 32-bit and 64-bit editions (XP Home, XP Pro, etc.), Windows Vista all 32-bit and 64-bit editions (Home Basic, Premium, Professional, etc.), Windows 7 all 32-bit and 64-bit editions, Windows 8/8.1 all 32-bit and 64-bit editions (excluding RT OS for Tablets), Windows 10 all 32-bit and 64-bit editions (excluding RT OS for Tablets); Mac OS (HP Print Drivers available from HP.com and Apple Store): OS X 10.7 Lion, OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion, OS X 10.9 Mavericks, OS X 10.10 Yosemite; Mobile OS (In-OS drivers): iOS, Android, Windows 8/8.1/10 RT; Linux OS (In-OS HPLIP): SUSE Linux (12.2, 12.3, 13.1), Fedora (17, 18, 19, 20), Linux Mint (13, 14, 15, 16, 17), Boss (3.0, 5.0), Ubuntu (10.04, 11.10, 12.04, 12.10, 13.04, 13.10, 14.04, 14.10), Debian (6.0.x, 7.x), Other OS: UNIX

FEATURES DESIGNED FOR YOUR BUSINESS: color laser printer, two sided printing, 4 line color display with keypad, built in Ethernet, 100 sheet multipurpose paper tray and a 550 sheet second paper tray

FAST PRINT SPEED: Print up to 40 pages per minute. Prints the first page out in as little as 6 seconds for black, and as fast as 7 seconds for color

SOLID SECURITY: Protect sensitive information and improve compliance with data, device and document security solutions for your office printers

HP JET INTELLIGENCE VALUE: Choose Original HP Toner cartridges with Jet Intelligence engineered to help your HP Laser Jet printer print up to 40 percent faster and 33 percent more prints

IDEAL FOR SMALL TO MID SIZE BUSINESSES: 650 sheet paper input capacity, up to 6,000 page monthly volume, and up to 15 users for your work group

Paper sizes supported: Letter, legal, oficio, executive, statement, 4×6, 3×5, 5×7, 5×8, postcard (JIS), double postcard (JIS), 8.5×13, envelope (commercial No. 9, No. 10, Monarch)

Choose HP Original cartridges: Use Original HP 508A & 508X Toner cartridges specially designed to work with your printer and avoid frustrating reprints, wasted supplies, and delays

Warranty information: This printer comes with a one year on site warranty