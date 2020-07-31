HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1 2020 Latest Laptop I 14″ FHD IPS Touchscreen I Intel Core i3-10110U (>i5-7200U) I 8GB DDR4 64GB eMMC I Backlit KB FP B&O Chrome OS + Delca 16GB Micro SD Card



【Upgraded Powerful Storage】: 8GB DDR4 SDRAM Memory, 64GB eMMC Internal Storage, Box will be opened for memory or storage upgrade. Upgraded parts will be covered a 1-year warranty by Delca Electronics and original components will be covered a 1-year warranty by manufacturer

【HP Chromebook x360 i3】: The Powerful and Latest 10th Generation Intel Core i3 Processors, Intel Dual-Core i3-10110U (> i5-7200U), 2.1 GHz base frequency, up to 4.1 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 4 MB Intel Smart Cache, 4 Threads

【HP Chromebook x360 14 inch】 : 14 inch Full HD ( 1920 x 1080 ) IPS Touchscreen technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient Widescreen LED backlight Display; Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

【External Ports and Slots】: 1 x USB 3.0 Type A, 2 x USB 3.1 Type C, 1 x headphone/microphone combo, 1 x multi-format SD media card reader

【Operating System】 : Google Chrome OS, HD webcam, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 Combo, Backlit keyboard, Fingerprint Reader, Bang & Olufsen; Dual speakers, 3-cell, 60.9 Wh Li-ion, Accessory Including a Delca 16GB Micro SD Card