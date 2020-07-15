HP Chromebook X360 14-Inch HD Touchscreen Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC, Chrome (14b-ca0010nr, Ceramic White/Mineral Silver)



The entertainment you want. The performance you need. Now you can have both with 360 degrees of versatility in a Chromebook designed so you can do more. Packed with features galore, this 14 inch diagonal, convertible PC delivers over 12 hours of battery life and access to the Google play store, so you can play, chat and create longer.



– streamlined, premium metal design delivers a thinner, lighter PC while providing robust durability—thanks to advanced 3D metal-forming technology.

– get the features and portability you need to get things done — featuring an Intel processor and graphics, a fan less design for a quieter computing experience, us I Universal stylus support and a long battery life.

– redefine how you work and play with the seamless integration of your favorite Chrome browser, always secure and up to date, and access to a huge selection of apps in the Google play store.

– with the versatility of a 360° hinge, the beauty of a narrow-bezel, high definition touch display, A seamless metal keyboard deck and audio by B&O, your entertainment experience looks as good as it sounds.

– This easy-to-use operating system was designed to be fast in every possible way, while keeping you safe and more secure on the web.

– your PC runs cool and quiet, With no noisy hardware or unsightly vents, thanks to an innovative design that eliminates the fan.

– innovatively engineered to rotate 360° so that you can use your device in four positions. Work in laptop position, watch in reverse position, play in tent position, and go in tablet position.

– by squeezing a larger screen into a smaller frame, This narrow bezel optimizes your display’s appearance with an efficient design.

The performance you’ll applaud. The entertainment you’ll love.: versatile Chromebook packed with performance features you want and long battery life so you can play, chat and create longer

Thin and light with four versatile modes: easily convert from laptop mode to tablet, stand or tent mode for notetaking, drawing and other daily activities that feel as natural as pen on paper

Google play store: the millions of Android apps you know and love on your phone and tablet can now run on your chrome device without compromising their speed, simplicity or security

Processor: intel(r) celeron(r) N4000, Dual-Core, 1.1 GHz Base frequency, up to 2.6 GHz burst frequency

Display: 14.0-Inch diagonal HD SVA micro-edge WLED-backlit multitouch-enabled edge-to-edge glass touchscreen (1366 x 768)

Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM (upgradable with 1 accessible Memory slot)

Storage: 32 GB eMMC