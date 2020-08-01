HP Business ProBook x360 11 G3 EE 11.6-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop PC, Intel Quad Core Celeron N4100 Up to 2.4GHz, 4GB RAM SDRAM 128GB SSD, USB Type C, HDMI, Webcam, Bluetooth, Windows 10 Pro

Price: $400.00
(as of Aug 01,2020 01:17:44 UTC – Details)
Tech specs
Screen size
15.6 in Full HD LED (1920×1080)
Processor
Intel Core i7-9750H
Memory
8GB DDR4 2666 MHz
Hard drive size
256GB SSD
Operating system
Windows 10 Home
PC type
Laptop
Optical drive
None
Media drive
None
Audio
Harman Speakers with Dolby Atmos
Video
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
Ports
3 USB 3.1 1 USB Type-C 1 Mini DisplayPort 2 HDMI 2.0 10/100/1000 LAN RJ45 Headphone output/mic input combo jack
Battery
3-cell lithium-polymer (up to 5 hours battery life*)
Camera
720p front webcam with privacy shutter
Wireless
2×2 Wi-Fi 802.11ac
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 4.1
Dimensions
14.17 x 10.51 x 0.95 in (365.00 x 260.00 x 24.00 mm)
Weight
5.17 lbs (2.34 kg)
Color
Raven Black
Accessories
EST 320GB External Hard Drive Portable
