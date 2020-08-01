HP Business ProBook x360 11 G3 EE 11.6-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop PC, Intel Quad Core Celeron N4100 Up to 2.4GHz, 4GB RAM SDRAM 128GB SSD, USB Type C, HDMI, Webcam, Bluetooth, Windows 10 Pro



Price: $400.00

(as of Aug 01,2020 01:17:44 UTC – Details)



Tech specs

Screen size

15.6 in Full HD LED (1920×1080)

Processor

Intel Core i7-9750H

Memory

8GB DDR4 2666 MHz

Hard drive size

256GB SSD

Operating system

Windows 10 Home

PC type

Laptop

Optical drive

None

Media drive

None

Audio

Harman Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Video

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Ports

3 USB 3.1 1 USB Type-C 1 Mini DisplayPort 2 HDMI 2.0 10/100/1000 LAN RJ45 Headphone output/mic input combo jack

Battery

3-cell lithium-polymer (up to 5 hours battery life*)

Camera

720p front webcam with privacy shutter

Wireless

2×2 Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.1

Dimensions

14.17 x 10.51 x 0.95 in (365.00 x 260.00 x 24.00 mm)

Weight

5.17 lbs (2.34 kg)

Color

Raven Black

