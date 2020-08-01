HP Business ProBook x360 11 G3 EE 11.6-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop PC, Intel Quad Core Celeron N4100 Up to 2.4GHz, 4GB RAM SDRAM 128GB SSD, USB Type C, HDMI, Webcam, Bluetooth, Windows 10 Pro

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $400.00
(as of Aug 01,2020 01:17:44 UTC – Details)


Tech specs
Screen size
  15.6 in Full HD LED (1920×1080)
Processor
  Intel Core i7-9750H
Memory
  8GB DDR4 2666 MHz
Hard drive size
  256GB SSD
Operating system
  Windows 10 Home
PC type
  Laptop
Optical drive
  None
Media drive
  None
Audio
  Harman Speakers with Dolby Atmos
Video
  NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
Ports
  3 USB 3.1 1 USB Type-C 1 Mini DisplayPort 2 HDMI 2.0 10/100/1000 LAN RJ45 Headphone output/mic input combo jack
Battery
  3-cell lithium-polymer (up to 5 hours battery life*)
Camera
  720p front webcam with privacy shutter
Wireless
  2×2 Wi-Fi 802.11ac
Bluetooth
  Bluetooth 4.1
Dimensions
  14.17 x 10.51 x 0.95 in (365.00 x 260.00 x 24.00 mm)
Weight
  5.17 lbs (2.34 kg)
Color
  Raven Black
Accessories
  EST 320GB External Hard Drive Portable

360°flip-and-fold design, Slim and Lightweight for education and business, 11.6-inch diagonal HD SVA eDP LED Touchscreen (1366 x 768) Display
Intel Quad-Core Celeron N4100 1.10 GHz (4M Cache, Boost up to 2.4GHz), Intel UHD Graphics 600
4GB DDR4 SDRAM, 128GB Solid State Drive, No optical drive, HD audio Dual speakers, 720p Webcam
802.11 ac WiFi, Bluetooth, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB Type-C,1 x RJ-45, 1 x headphone/microphone combo,1 x HDMI, 1 x multi-format digital media reader (Supports SD, SDHC, SDXC)
Windows 10 Professional (64-bit), 3-cell 48 WHr Long-life Battery

Post Views: 6

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR