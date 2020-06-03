HP announces new OMEN 15 gaming laptops with AMD CPU

HP has up to date its OMEN 15 gaming laptop computer with new design and new specs for 2020, together with an choice to configure it with an AMD CPU, a primary for a OMEN laptop computer.

The OMEN 15 can now be configured with as much as an Intel Core i7-10750H or an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU. For graphics, now you can have it configured with as much as NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super Max-Q.

For reminiscence, you may have it configured with as much as 32GB of DDR4-2933 on the Intel mannequin and DDR4-3200 on the AMD mannequin. Storage will be as excessive as 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD, in both a single stick or twin 512GB sticks in RAID zero configuration.













HP Omen 15

The new mannequin has a 15.6-inch show with 180-degree flat hinge design. You have a selection of a typical 1080p IPS LCD, 144Hz FHD IPS LCD, 300Hz FHD IPS LCD, or 120Hz UHD IPS LCD or OLED, with NVIDIA G-SYNC on choose configurations.

The OMEN 15 now has a new design, with a new diamond brand with a blue inexperienced gradient. It is available in two colours, Mica Silver and Shadow Black with elective per-key RGB backlight. The new design additionally options an improved thermal design, with an trade first IR thermopile sensor for temperature monitoring, bigger vents and a 12V fan with three sided venting.

As for battery life, HP claims 12.5 hours for non-gaming duties however it’s clearly going to be so much much less throughout gaming.

The new HP OMEN 15 begins at $999 and is now on sale.

Source