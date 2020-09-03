HP 2020 Newest Pavilion X360 2-in-1 Convertible 14″ HD Touch-Screen Laptop, 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1, 8GB Ram, 128GB Ssd, Wifi, Webcam, Win 10 S

Price: $539.99
Product Name: HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop
Display: 14 inches 1366 x 768 (HD) Touchscreen Widescreen LED-LCD
Processor: Intel 10th Generation Core i3-1005G1 (Dual-core,Base 1.2 GHz,up to 3.4GHz)
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics (Integrated)
Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM
Storage: 128GB SSD
2-in-1 Design: Yes
Media Card Reader: Yes
Integrated keyboard: Full-size island-style ash silver keyboard with numeric keypad
Touchpad Type: HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Battery: 3-cell Lithium-ion
Ports: 2x USB 3.0 Type A; 1x USB 3.1 Type C; 1x HDMI Outputs; 1x Headphone/microphone combo jack
Dimension(W x D x H): 12.8 x 8.7 x 0.7 inch
Weight: 3.55 pounds
Operating System: Windows 10 Home in S mode
How to switch s mode to windows 10
1. On your PC running Windows 10 in S mode, open Settings > Update & Security > Activation.
2. In the Switch to Windows 10 Home or Switch to Windows 10 Pro section, select Go to the Store. (If you also see an “Upgrade your edition of Windows” section, be careful not to click the “Go to the Store” link that appears there.)
3. On the Switch out of S mode (or similar) page that appears in the Microsoft Store, select the Get button. After you see a confirmation message on the page, you’ll be able to install apps from outside of the Microsoft Store.
Latest 10th Generation Intel Dual-Core Core i3-1005G1 CPU at 1.2GHz Base Frequency, up to 3.4GHz with Intel Turbo Boost, 4MB Caches.
14″ Diagonal HD SVA Anti-Glare Micro-Edge WLED-Backlit Touch Screen (1366 x 768); 360° flip-and-fold design
8GB system memory for advanced multitasking; 128GB solid state drive (SSD)
HDMI output expands your viewing options; Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer; Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 5 – 802.11 ac); Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone
Windows 10 Home in S mode. No Optical Drive.