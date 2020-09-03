HP 2020 Newest Pavilion X360 2-in-1 Convertible 14″ HD Touch-Screen Laptop, 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1, 8GB Ram, 128GB Ssd, Wifi, Webcam, Win 10 S



Price: $539.99

(as of Sep 03,2020 17:52:44 UTC – Details)



Product Name: HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop

Display: 14 inches 1366 x 768 (HD) Touchscreen Widescreen LED-LCD

Processor: Intel 10th Generation Core i3-1005G1 (Dual-core,Base 1.2 GHz,up to 3.4GHz)

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics (Integrated)

Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM

Storage: 128GB SSD

2-in-1 Design: Yes

Media Card Reader: Yes

Integrated keyboard: Full-size island-style ash silver keyboard with numeric keypad

Touchpad Type: HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Battery: 3-cell Lithium-ion

Ports: 2x USB 3.0 Type A; 1x USB 3.1 Type C; 1x HDMI Outputs; 1x Headphone/microphone combo jack

Dimension(W x D x H): 12.8 x 8.7 x 0.7 inch

Weight: 3.55 pounds

Operating System: Windows 10 Home in S mode

How to switch s mode to windows 10

1. On your PC running Windows 10 in S mode, open Settings > Update & Security > Activation.

2. In the Switch to Windows 10 Home or Switch to Windows 10 Pro section, select Go to the Store. (If you also see an “Upgrade your edition of Windows” section, be careful not to click the “Go to the Store” link that appears there.)

3. On the Switch out of S mode (or similar) page that appears in the Microsoft Store, select the Get button. After you see a confirmation message on the page, you’ll be able to install apps from outside of the Microsoft Store.

Latest 10th Generation Intel Dual-Core Core i3-1005G1 CPU at 1.2GHz Base Frequency, up to 3.4GHz with Intel Turbo Boost, 4MB Caches.

14″ Diagonal HD SVA Anti-Glare Micro-Edge WLED-Backlit Touch Screen (1366 x 768); 360° flip-and-fold design

8GB system memory for advanced multitasking; 128GB solid state drive (SSD)

HDMI output expands your viewing options; Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer; Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 5 – 802.11 ac); Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone

Windows 10 Home in S mode. No Optical Drive.