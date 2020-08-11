HP 2020 Flagship 17 Laptop Computer, 17.3 inch HD+ Touchscreen Display, Intel Quad-Core i5-8265U (Beats i7-7500U), 8GB DDR4 256GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD, DVD Win 10 (Silver)+ Delca 16GB Micro SD Card



This listing by Apricot Power PC sells computers with upgraded configurations.If the computer has modifications (listed above), then the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. If no modification are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing

PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Tackle assignments and stream HD content with this HP 17.3-inch laptop. An Intel Core i5 processor delivers reliably fast performance, and the DDR4 of RAM let you run multiple programs simultaneously. This HP 17.3-inch laptop has a PCIe SSD that provides plenty of storage space and helps improve startup and loading times.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS:

PC Type:

Traditional Laptop Computer

PC Series:

hp 17.3 Laptop i5

Display:

17.3 inch HD+ ( 1600 x 900 ) Touchscreen WLED Display

Processor:

Intel Quad-Core i5-8265U (Beats i7-7500U), 1.6 GHz up to 3.9GHz, 6 MB Intel Smart Cache, 4 Threads

Memory:

8GB DDR4

SSD:

256GB PCIe Solid State Drive

HDD:

1TB Hard Disk Drive

Optical Drive:

DVD Optical Drive

Graphics:

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620

Communications:

802.11b/g/n/ac (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 Combo

Camera:

Built-in HD Webcam

Operating system:

Windows 10 Home 64 bit

Ports & Slots:

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data transfer only), 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x headphone/microphone combo, 1 x multi-format SD media card reader

Additional Information:

Dimensions: 16.33″ x 10.72″ x 0.96″

Approximate Weight: 5.25lbs

Color:

Silver

Accessory:

DELCA 16GB Microso SD included

