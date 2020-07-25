HP 2019 Newest Premium 15.6-inch HD Laptop, AMD A6-9225 Dual-Core 2.6 GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, AMD Radeon R4, WiFi, HDMI, MaxxAudio, Bluetooth, Windows 10

Price: $554.99
This listing has upgraded configurations for RAM, the manufacturer box is opened for it to be tested and inspected and to install the upgrades to achieve the specifications as advertised. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth
inspection & testing.
Operating System: Windows 10.
Switch to regular windows 10 by turning off the S mode: Press “Start button” bottom left of the screen; Select “Settings” icon above “power” icon;Select Update & Security and Activation, then Go to Store; Select “Get” option under “Switch out of S
mode”; Hit Install.
Display: 15.6 Inch BrightView glossy screen, 1366 x 768 HD resolution
Processor: AMD Dual-Core A6-9225 Processor 2.6GHz, up to 3.0 GHz.
Memory: RAM is upgraded to 8 GB DDR4 SDRAM
Hard Drive: 1TB HDD for serviceable file storage space: Holds your growing collection of digital photos, music and videos.
Optical Drive: SuperMulti DVD/CD burner: Reads and writes to a wide variety of media formats
Ports: 1 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Microphone/headphone Combination Jack, 1 x Ethernet Port
Video: AMD Radeon R4: Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming.
Multimedia Card Slot: Yes
Wireless Connectivity: 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Built-in high-speed wireless LAN
Additional port: Headphone/microphone combo jack.
Battery: 3-Cell
Color: Black
Dimensions(inches): 15″ x 10.2″ x 0.9″
Weight: 4.96 Lbs
