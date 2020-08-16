HP (17-BY1053DX) 17.3 Laptop – Core i5-8265U – 8GB Memory – 256GB Solid State Drive – Windows 10 Home in S Mode – Jet Black/Maglia Pattern



Tackle assignments and stream HD content with this HP 17.3-inch laptop. An Intel Core i5 processor delivers reliably fast performance, and the 8GB of RAM let you run multiple programs simultaneously. This HP 17.3-inch laptop has a 256GB SSD that provides plenty of storage space and helps improve startup and loading times.

8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U mobile processor, Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it.

17.3″ HD display. BrightView glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. 1600 x 900 resolution for high-quality images and fine detail. WLED backlight. Intel UHD Graphics 620.

8GB system memory for advanced multitasking, 256GB PCI-e Solid State Drive.

HDMI output, Built-in media reader, wireless and wired network connectivity.

64-bit Windows 10 Home.