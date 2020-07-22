Price:
$629.99 - $577.99
(as of Jul 22,2020 04:48:00 UTC – Details)
HP 15 laptop, 15.6″ Hd display, Intel Core i5-8265U, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB, 256GB SSD, natural silver. Mfr-part#: 7FT14UA#ABA Display: 15.Diagonal HD SVA bright View micro-edge WLED-backlit (1366 x 768) CPU: Intel Core i5-8265U SY memory: 8 GB DDR4-2400 SD RAM (1 x 8 GB) storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 OS: Win 10 Home 64-bit – English color: Silver communications: 802.11B| Bluetooth 4.2 Battery: up to 12 hours and 15 minutes (mixed usage) warranty: 1 Year input device: click pad MISC: USB 3.1|Usb-c HD camera with integrated dual array digital Microphone. Power supply type : 45 W AC power adapter
8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265u
15.6-Inch diagonal HD SVA bright View micro-edge WLED-backlit
8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM, 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive
Hard Drive capacity 256 GB
Processor speed 1.6 GHz