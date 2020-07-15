HP 15-Inch FHD Laptop, 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Solid-State Drive, Windows 10 Home (15-dy1036nr, Natural Silver)



Stay connected to what matters most with long-lasting battery life and thin and portable, micro-edge bezel design. Built to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP 15″” diagonal laptop features reliable performance and an expansive display, letting you stream, surf and speed through tasks from sun up to sun down.

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connections work with the HP TrueVision HD Camera and dual array microphones to ensure you look and sound crystal clear in video meetings. Work comfortably all day with a full-sized keyboard and integrated numeric pad in a slim and light chassis ideal for moving from room to room or going on the road.

HP notebooks make it easy for you to do more and stay connected—all with affordable pricing and a worry-free computing experience that’s just right for you. Discover the perfect balance of performance and appearance.

– With its thin and light design, 6.5 mm micro-edge bezel display, with its 82% screen to body ratio – take this PC anywhere and see and do more.

– By squeezing a larger screen into a smaller frame, this ultra-thin, barely visible bezel revolutionizes your display’s appearance with a beautifully efficient design.

– Powerful enough for your busiest days, this PC features a powerful 10th Generation Intel processor and speedy SSD storage at a great value.

– With a long battery life and fast-charge technology, this laptop lets you work, watch, and stay connected all day. Integrated precision touchpad with multi-touch support speeds up both navigation and productivity.

– Easily take this thin and light PC from room to room or on the road. When your PC goes wherever you go, staying productive and entertained has never been easier.

– With two microphones and advanced noise reduction software, you’ll always sound crystal clear when you video chat or record.

– When your laptop is low on power, no one has time to wait hours to recharge. Power down your device and go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes.

Your career essential: With Wi-Fi 6 (2x) and Bluetooth(R) 5 connections, HP True Vision HD webcam and an integrated numeric keypad, this 15-inch laptop has all the essential features you need for a productive work day whether you’re in the office or at home

Design and style with performance to match: Stay connected and productive with long-lasting battery life and a thin and portable, micro-edge bezel design

BIOS Recovery and Protection: Automatically checks the health of your PC, protects against unauthorized access, secures local storage and recovers itself from bootup issues

Display: 15.6-inch diagonal Full HD, anti-glare, micro-edge, WLED-backlit display (1920 x 1080); 82% screen to body ratio

Fast processor: 10th Generation Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-1035G1, Quad-Core, 1.0 GHz base frequency, up to 3.6 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology

Fast bootup with solid-state drive & higher bandwidth memory: Boot up in seconds, transfer files without waiting hours, and enjoy a speedier experience with the internal 256 GB PCIe(R) NVMe(TM) M.2 SSD, and higher bandwidth, speed and efficiency with 8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB, not upgradable)

Battery life: Up to 10 hours and 15 minutes (mixed usage), up to 6 hours and 30 minutes (video playback), up to 8 hours and 30 minutes (wireless streaming); 0 to 50% charge in 45 minutes with HP Fast Charge