HP 14s (2020), HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) With 4G LTE, 10th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

HP 14s (2020) and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) have been launched in India as the corporate’s two new “always connected” PCs. Both new HP laptops include 4G LTE connectivity, alongside conventional Wi-Fi help. The new HP 14s comes with 10th-generation Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processors and encompasses a micro-edge show with a 78 p.c screen-to-body ratio. The new HP Pavilion x360 14, then again, presents a screen-to-body ratio of 82.47 p.c. Both HP fashions include Windows 10 and embody a USB Type-C port.

HP 14s (2020), HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) worth in India, launch presents

The HP 14s (2020) worth in India has been set at Rs. 44,999 for the Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB RAM configuration, whereas the Intel Core i5 processor choice with 8GB of RAM carries a price ticket of Rs. 64,999. Both variants can be found for buy via all HP World shops and on-line through the HP Online Store. The HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) worth in India, then again, is about at Rs. 84,999. The laptop computer can be obtainable beginning July 1.

Launch presents on each the HP 14s (2020) and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) embody six months of free information entry (1.5GB a day) on the Jio community. Further, prospects will get 30 p.c low cost on total Jio information plans put up the preliminary six months of buy.

HP 14s (2020) specs, options

The HP 14s (2020) encompasses a 14-inch full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) IPS show with 250 nits of brightness and 45 p.c NTSC color gamut. The pocket book is powered by as much as 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with Intel UHD Graphics and as much as 8GB of DDR4-2666 SDRAM. HP has additionally offered 1TB 5400rpm SATA HDD and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage choices.

To allow 4G connectivity, the brand new HP 14s has a built-in Intel XMM 7360 4G LTE6 modem and a devoted SIM card slot. Other connectivity choices embody dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4b, two USB Type-A ports, and a headphone/ microphone combo. The laptop computer additionally comes with an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam and has digital built-in dual-array microphone. Further, you may get a multi-format SD card reader.

The HP 14s (2020) comes with a full-size, island-type keyboard that’s paired together with a touchpad. The pocket book packs a three-cell, 41Wh lithium-ion battery. Besides, it weighs 1.53 kilograms.

HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) specs, options

The HP Pavilion x360 14 (2020) comes with a 14-inch full-HD show and has a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with Intel Iris Plus Graphics. The pocket book features a 4G SIM card slot and comes with a USB Type-C port. It additionally has hands-free entry to Amazon Alexa, wake on voice characteristic, and comes geared up with twin audio system which are powered by B&O Audio and HP Audio Boost. Furthermore, the laptop computer is touted to ship up 11 hours of battery life on a single cost.

