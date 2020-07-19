HP 14″ Touchscreen Home and Business Laptop Ryzen 3-3200U, 8GB RAM, 128GB M.2 SSD, Dual-Core up to 3.50 GHz, Vega 3 Graphics, RJ-45, USB-C, 4K Output HDMI, Bluetooth, Webcam, 1366×768, Win 10

Price: $462.00
Processor Model
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
# of Cores
2
Max Turbo Frequency
3.50 GHz
Processor Base Frequency
2.60 GHz
Graphics
Radeon Vega 3 Graphics
Graphics RAM
Shared Memory
Memory
8GB DDR4 RAM
Storage
Solid-state drive (SSD) 128GB
Screen Size
14 inches
Screen Resolution
HD backlight Touchscreen (1366 x 768)
Interface
1x Headphone-out & Audio-in Combo Jack
1x RJ45 LAN Jack for LAN insert
2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A
1x HDMI 1.4b 4K Outputs
1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C
Connectivity
Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac (1×1)(19a) Wi-Fi
Bluetooth 4.2
RJ-45 Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN
Dimensions
12.75 x 8.89 x 0.78 in (323.85 x 225.81 x 19.81 mm)
Weight
3.25 lbs. (1.47 kg)
Operating system
Windows 10 in S Mode (Free switch to Windows 10 Home), 64-bit
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Processor (2.60 GHz base clock, up to 3.50 GHz max boost clock, 4 MB Cache, 2 Cores) Smart dual-core, four-way processing performance for HD-quality computing
14″ Touchscreen, typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10. Energy-efficient LED backlight screen
DDR4 2400 MHz RAM Memory with Solid State Drive (SSD) combo brings the muscle for gaming, creating, and advanced multitasking, so you can do it all, anywhere. To smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once
1x Headphone-out & Audio-in Combo Jack; 1x Built-in HD webcam with microphone; 1x Built-in fingerprint reader; 1x Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer; 1x RJ45 LAN Jack for LAN insert; 1x HDMI 1.4b 4K Output; 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C; 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A. 12.75 x 8.89 x 0.78 in (323.85 x 225.81 x 19.81 mm), 3.25 lbs. (1.47 kg)
Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac (1×1)(19a) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and RJ-45 LAN Ethernet combo. Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots