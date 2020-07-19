HP 14″ Touchscreen Home and Business Laptop Ryzen 3-3200U, 8GB RAM, 128GB M.2 SSD, Dual-Core up to 3.50 GHz, Vega 3 Graphics, RJ-45, USB-C, 4K Output HDMI, Bluetooth, Webcam, 1366×768, Win 10



Processor Model

AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

# of Cores

2

Max Turbo Frequency

3.50 GHz

Processor Base Frequency

2.60 GHz

Graphics

Radeon Vega 3 Graphics

Graphics RAM

Shared Memory

Memory

8GB DDR4 RAM

Storage

Solid-state drive (SSD) 128GB

Screen Size

14 inches

Screen Resolution

HD backlight Touchscreen (1366 x 768)

Interface

1x Headphone-out & Audio-in Combo Jack

1x RJ45 LAN Jack for LAN insert

2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A

1x HDMI 1.4b 4K Outputs

1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C

Connectivity

Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac (1×1)(19a) Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4.2

RJ-45 Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN

Dimensions

12.75 x 8.89 x 0.78 in (323.85 x 225.81 x 19.81 mm)

Weight

3.25 lbs. (1.47 kg)

Operating system

Windows 10 in S Mode (Free switch to Windows 10 Home), 64-bit

AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Processor (2.60 GHz base clock, up to 3.50 GHz max boost clock, 4 MB Cache, 2 Cores) Smart dual-core, four-way processing performance for HD-quality computing

14″ Touchscreen, typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Natural finger-touch navigation makes the most of Windows 10. Energy-efficient LED backlight screen

DDR4 2400 MHz RAM Memory with Solid State Drive (SSD) combo brings the muscle for gaming, creating, and advanced multitasking, so you can do it all, anywhere. To smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once

1x Headphone-out & Audio-in Combo Jack; 1x Built-in HD webcam with microphone; 1x Built-in fingerprint reader; 1x Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer; 1x RJ45 LAN Jack for LAN insert; 1x HDMI 1.4b 4K Output; 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C; 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A. 12.75 x 8.89 x 0.78 in (323.85 x 225.81 x 19.81 mm), 3.25 lbs. (1.47 kg)

Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac (1×1)(19a) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and RJ-45 LAN Ethernet combo. Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots