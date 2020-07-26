HP 14“ Laptop (AMD A9-9425 up to 3.7 GHz, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB SSD, AMD Radeon R5 Graphic, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, Windows 10 Home) (Renewed)



Price: $335.00

(as of Jul 26,2020 20:15:23 UTC – Details)



Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are professionally inspected and tested to work and look like new. A Renewed supplier who is Amazon-qualified performs a full diagnostic test, replaces any defective parts, and thoroughly cleans the product. The product may have minimal scratches or dents. Box may be generic and accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional.

This product is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee

This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied. Get quick support for claims and free troubleshooting via Amazon Customer Service. The guarantee is in conjunction with Amazon’s standard return policy. Learn more about the Amazon Renewed Guarantee

Shop for smartphones, computers, laptops, tablets, home and kitchen appliances, game consoles, office products, and more on Amazon Renewed.

Windows 10 operating system. Windows 10 brings back the start menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the edge web browser that lets you markup web pages on your screen

Powered by the latest 7th Generation AMD A9-9425 Processor (Dual-Core, 3.1 GHz up to 3.7 GHz) performance for HD-quality computing

14″ Display bright View glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. Wled backlight no Optical Drive

4GB system Memory for advanced multitasking substantial high-bandwidth RAM

128GB Solid State Drive (SSD) while offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times