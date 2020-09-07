HP 14″ HD AMD Ryzen 3 3.5GHz 4GB 1TB HDD Radeon Vega 3 Webcam Windows 10 Laptop



This slim, ultra-portable laptop delivers reliable performance. With long-lasting battery life, it’s easy to stay social, productive, and connected to what matters. The micro-edge display gives you lots to look at with more screen in a smaller frame. With the latest Dual-Core AMD Ryzen 3 processor and a super responsive precision touch pad – you’ve got the power to surf, stream, and do more like never before.

Display: 14″ diagonal HD SVA BrightView WLED backlit (1366 x 768)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U (2.6 GHz – 3.5 GHz)

Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics

Memory: 4 GB DDR4 SDRAM

Storage: 1TB HDD SATA 5400rpm

Camera: Built-in HD Webcam with Dual Speakers

Network: WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 MU-MIMO

Expansion slots: Multi-format media card reader

External ports: 1 x USB-C 3.1 | 2 x USB 3.1 | 1 x HDMI | 1 x RJ-45 | 1 x AC Smart pin | headphone/microphone

Windows 10 Home OS

Battery Life: up to 9 hours

