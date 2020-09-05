HP 14″ 14-dq1055cl Laptop 10th Gen i7-1065G7 14″ 1080p 1920×1080-non Touch 12GB RAM 512GB SSD Camera Backlit Keyboard WiFi +Bluetooth Windows 10

Price: $739.98
HP 14″ Laptop – 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 – 1080p 14-dq1055cl Notebook PC Laptop 12GB Memory 512GB SSD //10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor at 1.3GHz //12GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM //512GB PCle NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive //No Optical Drive //Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit) //802.11 Wireless-AC WLAN (1×1) + Bluetooth 4.2 //HP TrueVision HD Webcam + Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphones //14″ IPS Anti-Glare WLED-backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) Display-non touch //Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics //HP HD Audio with Stereo Speakers //Full-size Island-style Backlit Keyboard //Ports: 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A 1x HDMI 1.4b 1x AC Smart Pin 1x Combination Headphone/Microphone Jack 1x Multi-Format SD Media Card Reader //Power Supply: 3-Cell 41WHr Lithium-Ion Battery //Additional Information: Dimensions: 12.76″ x 8.86″ x 0.71″ Approximate Weight: 3.24 lbs //What’s Included: Laptop and ac adapter.