Howard Stern Viciously Mocks ‘Genius’ Donald Trump Jr. After He Defends His Father From Radio Host’s Attacks

Howard Stern simply spoke out to mock Donald Trump Jr. after he defended his father from the radio host’s vile assaults.

During his present on Tuesday, Stern sarcastically responded to Trump Jr.’s criticisms of him, jokingly referring to him as a “genius.”

“I can’t argue with him, that kid is such a success,” Stern joked, according to the New York Daily News. “He is such a wit, he is such a genius. He would have made a fortune if he wasn’t under his father’s thumb. Game over. You can’t argue with a genius like that.”

“When he shuts you down, that’s it,” Stern continued mockingly. “What an accomplished young man. You can’t argue with that kind of bravery,” Stern mentioned. “Even the guys in Afghanistan right now are going ‘Jesus Christ, what a kid.’”

Trump Jr. had fired again at Stern earlier this month after the radio host attacked the president and his thousands and thousands of supporters, going as far as to name for all of them to “drop dead.”

Howard Stern rips Trump voters: ‘I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence’ https://t.co/AvtaKAE6hN pic.twitter.com/kNEyt1H5lU — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) May 12, 2020

Trump Jr. responded by calling Stern’s feedback “disappointing.”

“That’s total bull****,” the president’s son mentioned. “The reality is this: My dad was able to do what he did when he won this election by being able to relate to those guys, the blue-collar worker that Donald Trump spent his entire career with.”

“Donald Trump was a better developer and built a brand because he spent time talking to those guys,” he added. “There’s a reason why you see guys within our company, even today, they started off as construction guys, started off as drivers, and they’re like executives because he gave them a chance.”

Not stopping there, Trump Jr. completed rebutting Stern by saying he was appearing like two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who infamously referred to Trump supporters as “deplorables.”

“He’s acting like Hillary, which was, you know, probably what cost her some of the election was calling half the country deplorables for wanting to support someone who’s going to get things done for them, and he did,” Trump Jr. mentioned.

Trump Jr. then ended his rant by utterly shutting Stern down. “I don’t know if he just got a taste of Hollywood when he went on, you know, the T.V. show and, all of the sudden, the establishment’s sort of politically correct people that he used to hate, now he really wants to be loved by them,” Trump Jr. concluded. “I imagine that Stern’s trying to, you know, grab some attention. There’s a lot of other people doing sort of, you know, that took his model. I think he was a real innovator years ago, but took his model and are frankly just doing it much better now.”

I don’t learn about you, however I’d say that even with Stern’s rebuttal, Trump Jr. gained this battle large time!

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on May 20, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

Read extra at LifeZette:

Stanford University Doctor speaks out, says ‘you are mistaken’ in case you imagine COVID-19 lockdowns improve security

Alan Dershowitz claims state has the proper to ‘plunge a needle into your arm’ and vaccinate residents by pressure

‘Law & Order: SVU’ star Christopher Meloni compares kids who assist Trump to ‘Nazi Youth’