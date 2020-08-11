Howard Stern Has A WILD Solution To The Ellen DeGeneres Problem!

Howard Stern has the ideal re-branding solution for Ellen DeGeneres!

As you most likely understand, the daytime queen continues to fight with talk of her less-than-kind disposition off screen amidst reports of a poisonous environment on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

So far, none of the common PR techniques have actually had the ability to stop the debate. Ellen’s regretful note to her personnel was dismissed as disingenuous by ex-staffers and the stars who spoke up in assistance of the comedienne were blasted by fans. Pretty quickly, Portia de Rossi was on Instagram declaring the claims versus Ellen were “bot attacks”– so it’s safe to state the circumstance has formally spiraled out of control.

Luckily, the curmudgeon of SiriusXM understands how Ellen can turn things around!

On Monday’s episode of his program, Stern recommended the Finding Dory star must simply guide into the skid, welcoming her brand-new credibility and even utilizing it to her benefit. He stated:

“You understand what I ‘d do if I was Ellen? I would alter my entire image. I ‘d broadcast and be a kid of a bitch. People would begin and (I would) go, ‘F**k you’ [and] simply be a prick.”

LOLz! The long time radio host, who utilized to beef with Ellen prior to ending up being good friends with the …