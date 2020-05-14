Howard Kurtz says Chuck Todd offered ‘lame’ explanation for airing misleading Bill Barr video

“I don’t think it’s being well received in the White House,” The “Media Buzz” host took place to claim. “The president has called for Chuck Todd’s firing over this.”

Todd ran the gauntlet for a clip of Barr over his protection of the Justice Department’s (DOJ’s) press to go down the instance versus previous nationwide protection consultant Michael Flynn.

“I want to take a moment to talk about something that occurred on Sunday’s edition of ‘Meet the Press,'” Todd claimed Tuesday throughout his weekday MSNBC program. “During the program, we had a sound bite from a CBS News interview with Attorney General Bill Barr. In the bite that we aired and commented on, Mr. Barr was asked about how he thinks the history of his decision to end the prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn will be written. Mr. Barr answered, ‘History is written by the winner so it largely depends on who’s writing the history.’ In the full version of the interview and transcript, he went on to say, ‘But I think a fair history would say that it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law.'”

Todd asserted that his Sunday program did not make the “edit” yet that it merely saw the modified quote prior to seeing the complete quote.

“Now, we did not edit that out. That was not our edit. We didn’t include it because we only saw the shorter of two clips that CBS did air,” Todd described. “We must have checked out both as well as inspected for a complete records, an error I want we had actually not made as well as one that I want I had not have [sic] made. The 2nd component of the attorney general of the United States’s response would certainly have placed it in the correct context as well as had I seen that component of the meeting, I would certainly not have actually mounted the discussion the method I did.”

NBC’S CHUCK TODD MAKES ON-AIR APOLOGY OVER BOTCHED BARR QUOTE, DECLARES ‘THAT WAS NOT OUR EDIT’

He included: “I am clearly extremely sorry for that error. We make every effort to do far better moving forward.

“I have to focus on how lame the explanation was because as you heard Todd say, his staff said they only looked at the shorter CBS clip and not the longer CBS clip and hadn’t even bothered to check the full transcript,” Kurtz claimed responding to Todd’s apology.

“This wasn’t breaking news,” he mentioned. “The CBS interview with the attorney general had taken place a couple of days earlier, so the most benign explanation would be that it was sheer journalistic sloppiness.”

Kurtz took place to claim that he is “a little suspicious of that” since “these media mistakes always seem to go against Donald Trump and his team.”

VISIT THIS SITE TO OBTAIN THE FOX INFORMATION APPLICATION

Todd’s statements followed NBC recognized the mistake when Barr speaker Kerri Kupec called out the support for “deceptively editing” the attorney general of the United States’s statements.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn added to this record.