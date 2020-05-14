How you can travel 1806 kilometres across NSW for just $2.80 using little-known Opal card trick 

A commuter has found how you can travel 1,806km on Sydney’s prepare community for just $2.80.

The journey, which begins at 6.07am on Sunday and ends at 7.54pm on Monday, was put collectively by an nameless man working a YouTube channel devoted to exploring Sydney.

Commuters are in a position to undertake the unbelievable 30-hour journey resulting from a sequence of Opal card hacks.

One is that grownup Opal playing cards are capped at just $2.80 on Sunday irrespective of how far you travel.

Another hack for the journey is that days based on the prepare system start at 4am.

‘This means that is from the time you faucet on, so if you faucet on earlier than 4am you can faucet off any time on the Monday and you will nonetheless be charged the $2.80 fare,’ he mentioned.

‘If you travel over 350km in a single journey they provide you 16 hours till they assume you’ve forgotten to faucet off and cost you.’

This implies that if you full your journey on the Sunday, faucet off after which on once more earlier than 4am you can travel on the transport system for an extra 16 hours if you’re taking the lengthy route.

The man mapped out his journey to start out in Bathurst earlier than heading into Sydney’s Central Station and persevering with north to Newcastle.

The journey then prolonged as far west because the suburban prepare traces enable earlier than heading south to Bomaderry, the place he arrived at 2.46am Monday.

He then tapped off after the 17-hour journey to faucet on once more an hour later and reap the benefits of the $2.80 fare for one other day.

The man deliberate the journey to go from Bomaderry to Central, Katoomba, Newcastle and Scone.

He mentioned his journey was restricted resulting from Sunday timetables the place trains typically run a couple of times a day.

The man additionally mentioned he needed to assume trains would run on time, not be cancelled and there was no trackwork.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted NSW Transport for remark.